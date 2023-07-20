IG Group sees total trading revenue increase of 5% to £1 billion in FY 23

IG Group Holdings plc today released its trading results for the financial year 2023 ended on 31 May 2023.

During the financial year, the company saw a 5% increase in total revenue, reaching £1,022.6 million from the previous year’s £973.1 million.

The London-listed company saw a 3% fall in net trading revenue to £941.8 million, compared to FY 2022’s £972.3 million.

Profit before tax reached £449.9 million compared to the previous year’s £477 million. On an adjusted basis, profit before tax came in at £490.5 million, slightly down from £494.3.