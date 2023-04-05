Adam Wheelwright joins IG Group as Chief Technology Officer

Global fintech IG Group has announced the appointment of Adam Wheelwright as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
In his new role, Wheelwright will be based in the company’s London headquarters and starts on 17 April 2023.
Wheelwright has an extensive background in developing and executing complex technology projects that drive transformational change for both financial services and large organizations. He has led teams across the US, Europe, and Asia. Before joining IG Group, Wheelwright served as the Chief Information Officer of the UK Health Security Agency and was a member of the Executive Committee for NHS Test and Trace starting in 2021. In this role, he was responsible for designing, delivering, and evolving all technological solutions that supported the nation’s response to the pandemic.
Previously, Wheelwright held several positions at NatWest Group, including Managing Director, where he co-founded Bó, a digital retail bank, and served as its Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, he was the Chief Administrative Officer of NatWest Markets, the Group’s capital markets arm, and led the £500 million digital transformation program. Wheelwright ‘s career began as a technology consultant, and he later transitioned into investment banking, holding positions at UBS, Nomura, and Dresdner Kleinwort.
June Felix, Chief Executive Officer at IG Group, said:
June Felix
Technology is a critical differentiator for our business. It is vital to delivering market-leading innovation at pace for our clients around the globe and to accelerate our strategy to diversify our products and geographies. Adam brings decades of experience in delivering innovation as well as complex, varied and large-scale technology transformations. The management team looks forward to working with him as we continue to create seamless trading experiences that both meet and anticipate the needs of our clients.
Adam Wheelwright added:
I am delighted to be joining IG Group, with its long history of innovation and strong track record of technology-led excellence. I am looking forward to working closely with the senior management team to further strengthen the business’ technology capabilities as a leading global fintech company and drive forward its ambitious agenda.
