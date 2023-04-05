Adam Wheelwright joins IG Group as Chief Technology Officer

Global fintech IG Group has announced the appointment of Adam Wheelwright as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new role, Wheelwright will be based in the company’s London headquarters and starts on 17 April 2023.

Wheelwright has an extensive background in developing and executing complex technology projects that drive transformational change for both financial services and large organizations. He has led teams across the US, Europe, and Asia. Before joining IG Group, Wheelwright served as the Chief Information Officer of the UK Health Security Agency and was a member of the Executive Committee for NHS Test and Trace starting in 2021. In this role, he was responsible for designing, delivering, and evolving all technological solutions that supported the nation’s response to the pandemic.