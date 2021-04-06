FXSpotStream’s ADV up 10% MoM in March

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its March trading volumes. The company posted its second-highest ADV ever of $54.674 billion.

FXSpotStream reported last month its second-highest ADV of $49.596 billion. In March the company registered 10.24% MoM higher results compared to February 2021.

March 2021 is second-highest only to March 2020 when the numbers were affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and the high market volatility during that period.