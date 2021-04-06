FXSpotStream’s ADV up 10% MoM in March

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
This month’s ADV marks a 12.35% YoY decrease compared to March 2020 when the company reported $62.4 billion.
Highlights of March 2021 trading volumes report can be seen below:
FXSpotStream’s Overall Volume MoM (Mar ‘21 vs Feb ‘21) increased 26.78% to USD1.258trillion
FXSpotStream’s ADV (Q1 ‘21 vs Q1 ‘20) increased 4.38% to USD51.272billion
FXSpotStream’s Overall Volume (Q1 ‘21 vs Q1 ‘20) increased 2.75% to USD3.230trillion
FXSpotStream recently announced the addition of FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API. Clients of the company will have access to more than 70 different Algos and 200+ parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers (LPs).