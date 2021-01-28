FXSpotStream to add FX Algos and Allocations functionality to its service

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream has announced the addition of FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API.

Clients of the company will have access to more than 70 different Algos and 200+ parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers (LPs). FX Allocations will enable clients on a pre- and/or post-trade basis to send and allocate orders from multiple accounts at the same time. Support for the two new functionalities is expected to be live in Q2 of this year.

Alan F. Schwarz, FXSpotStream Co-founder and CEO commented:

We are extremely excited to announce these significant enhancements to our current offering. Last year we raised capital from our founding banks to support this project and other initiatives we are progressing.

Schwarz said that the company continues to see growth in volume, client acquisition and the addition of LPs since the business was formed 9 years ago.

He continued: