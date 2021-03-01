FXSpotStream reports its second highest ADV ever of $49.596 billion

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its February trading volumes. The company posted its second-highest ADV ever of $49.596 billion.

FXSpotStream reported a 1.14% MoM increase in ADV for February 2021, compared to $49.036 billion in January 2021, which was previously holding the record for second-highest ADV.

On yearly basis, the company registered a 3.68% rise in ADV, compared to February 2020.