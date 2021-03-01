FXSpotStream reports its second highest ADV ever of $49.596 billion

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Moreover, on 26 February, the company supported $83.862 billion, the 3rd highest daily volume in FXSpotStream’s history
February’s overall volume reached $991.915 billion while for January it was $980.7 billion. February and January bod had 20 trading days.
February’s ADV of $49.5 billion is the company’s second-highest ADV on record, behind March 2020’s ADV of $62.378 billion.
FXSpotStream’s ADV for January and February of USD49.290billion is up 16.87% compared to the same period last year when it registered $42.177billion.
The company made a few appointments recently following a series of strategic hires. Yuta Inoguchi was appointed as Client Relationship Manager in the company’s Tokyo office and industry veteran Matthew Fic joined FXSpotStream as SVP – Americas Head of Sales.