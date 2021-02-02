FXSpotStream posts its second highest ADV ever of $49.036 billion

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream announced its January trading volumes. The company posted its second highest ADV ever of $49.036 billion.

FXSpotStream reported increased 14.6% MoM increase in ADV for January 2021, compared to $42.8 billion in December 2020.

On yearly basis, the company registered a 32.41% rise in ADV, compared to $37 billion in January 2020.