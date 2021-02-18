Yuta Inoguchi joins FXSpotStream Tokyo office as client relationship manager

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Inoguchi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information and Computer Science from the Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences (ICS) in California.
The new appointment follows a series of strategic hires as part of the expansion FXSpotStream’s team. Industry veteran Matthew Fic joined FXSpotStream as SVP – Americas Head of Sales earlier in February and long-time R5FX head of technology Amar Vadher as Infrastructure and Connectivity Manager.