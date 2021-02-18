Menu

Yuta Inoguchi joins FXSpotStream Tokyo office as client relationship manager

Executives February 18, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream has appointed Yuta Inoguchi client relationship manager. Inoguchi will work in the company’s Tokyo office.

Inoguchi has previously worked at Commerzbank in Tokyo. He spent there 5 years at several roles, including Relationship Management and Sales.

He has worked at companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and UBS Group.

FXSpotStream hire, appointment
Share via

Inoguchi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information and Computer Science from the Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences (ICS) in California.

The new appointment follows a series of strategic hires as part of the expansion FXSpotStream’s team. Industry veteran Matthew Fic joined FXSpotStream as SVP – Americas Head of Sales earlier in February and long-time R5FX head of technology Amar Vadher as Infrastructure and Connectivity Manager.

Related News

X
Celine Herweijer joins HSBC Holdings as Group Chief Sustainability Officer…ExecutivesCeline Herweijer commented: The challenge and the opportunity for HSBC is immense. Achieving net zero means we need to see a fundamental reshaping of…

Yuta Inoguchi joins FXSpotStream Tokyo office as client relationship manager

0
Send this to a friend