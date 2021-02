Fic brings a wealth of experience with close to 17 years in the industry. He has occupied various roles, most recently Electronic FX Sales Americas (Executive Director) at UBS where he managed a team and oversaw systematic, asset manager & hedge fund client segments. He has also previously worked at FlexTrade as Head of FX Sales North America.

The multibank FX streaming aggregation and a matching service provider FXSpotStream has appointed Matthew Fic as SVP – Americas Head of Sales.

Fic holds a bachelor’s degree from Murdoch University in Australia and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame (Australia).

The new appointment follows a series of strategic hires as part of the expansion FXSpotStream’s team. Long time R5FX head of technology Amar Vadher as Infrastructure and Connectivity Manager as part of the company’s recent expansion and Antony Brocksom joined as global head of sales and new business.