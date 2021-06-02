FXSpotStream reports $994 billion trading volumes in May 2021

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for May 2021.

The report showed a 2.81% decrease in average daily volumes, compared to April. FXSpotStream’s ADV reached $47 billion in May, while April hit $48 billion.

The ADV for May still stood at a 31.1% increase year-over-year.