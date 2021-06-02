Menu

FXSpotStream reports $994 billion trading volumes in May 2021

FXSpotStream, the provider of a multibank FX aggregation service for spot FX trading, has released its monthly metrics for May 2021.

The report showed a 2.81% decrease in average daily volumes, compared to April. FXSpotStream’s ADV reached $47 billion in May, while April hit $48 billion.

The ADV for May still stood at a 31.1% increase year-over-year.

FXSpotStream saw $994 billion in total volumes in May, registering a 7.23% decrease compared to April when they surpassed $1 trillion for the third time in the history of the company.

The total trading volumes of the company marked an all-time high in March 2020. In March this year, they registered the second-highest ADV in the operation history of FXSpotStream.

Earlier this year, FXSpotStream announced the addition of FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API. Clients of the company will have access to more than 70 different Algos and 200+ parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers (LPs).

FXSpotStream reports $994 billion trading volumes in May 2021

