FXSpotStream reports $994 billion trading volumes in May 2021

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
FXSpotStream saw $994 billion in total volumes in May, registering a 7.23% decrease compared to April when they surpassed $1 trillion for the third time in the history of the company.
The total trading volumes of the company marked an all-time high in March 2020. In March this year, they registered the second-highest ADV in the operation history of FXSpotStream.
Earlier this year, FXSpotStream announced the addition of FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API. Clients of the company will have access to more than 70 different Algos and 200+ parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers (LPs).