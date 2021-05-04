FXSpotStream’s overall volume surpasses $1 trillion for the third time in its history

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
The company registered $1.071 trillion in Overall Volume, a 14.86% MoM decrease compared to previous month when t was $1.258trillion.
The numbers were still 43.35% higher compared to the same period in 2020.
FXSpotStream’s ADV YTD (January to April 2021 compared to the same period in 2020) rose 11.85% to $50.608 billion when compared to the same period last year.
FXSpotStream recently announced the addition of FX Algos and Allocations functionality over its API. Clients of the company will have access to more than 70 different Algos and 200+ parameters offered by the FXSpotStream Liquidity Providers (LPs).