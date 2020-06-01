FXCM releases April report, XAU/USD spreads continue to decline

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Instrument
Active Trader
Average Spread
Active Trader
Effective Spread
At Price Orders
Positive Slippage
Negative Slippage
XAU/USD
11.8
14.2
54.0%
32.0%
14.0%
SPX500
0.6
0.6
53.5%
29.6%
16.9%
NAS100
2.2
1.0
39.1%
37.5%
23.3%
EUR/USD
0.4
0.2
59.3%
32.3%
8.4%
GBP/USD
1.2
0.8
44.3%
46.7%
9.0%
AUD/USD
0.6
0.3
47.9%
44.4%
7.7%
The retail broker reported that the active trader average spread for XAU/USD was 11.8 pips and the active trader effective spread was 14.2 pips for April 2020, still going down since last month when posted spreads were 15.7 pips and 16.3 pips, respectively.