FXCM releases April report, XAU/USD spreads continue to decline

Brokers June 1, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FXCM Group, online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider, shared its execution data for April 2020.

April 2020 highlights on all instruments include:

  • 55.9% of orders executed at price
  • 32.1% of orders executed with positive slippage
  • 12.0% of orders executed with negative slippage
  • Average execution speed 26 milliseconds
Instrument Active Trader
Average Spread		 Active Trader
Effective Spread		 At Price Orders Positive Slippage Negative Slippage
XAU/USD 11.8 14.2 54.0% 32.0% 14.0%
SPX500 0.6 0.6 53.5% 29.6% 16.9%
NAS100 2.2 1.0 39.1% 37.5% 23.3%
EUR/USD 0.4 0.2 59.3% 32.3% 8.4%
GBP/USD 1.2 0.8 44.3% 46.7% 9.0%
AUD/USD 0.6 0.3 47.9% 44.4% 7.7%

The retail broker reported that the active trader average spread for XAU/USD was 11.8 pips and the active trader effective spread was 14.2 pips for April 2020, still going down since last month when posted spreads were 15.7 pips and 16.3 pips, respectively.

