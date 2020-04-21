FXCM releases March report, announces decline in XAU/USD spreads

FXCM Group, online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider, shared its execution data for March 2020, with spreads for cryptocurrency and some forex instruments being influenced by high volatility.

Instrument Active Trader

Average Spread Active Trader

Effective Spread At Price Orders Positive Slippage Negative Slippage BTC/USD 28.1 26.5 76.9 % 9.6 % 13.5 % ETH/USD 0.9 0.9 73.9 % 13.3 % 12.9 % LTC/USD 0.2 0.1 86.4 % 4.1 % 9.5 % XAU/USD 15.7 16.3 50.8 % 34.7 % 14.5 % EUR/USD 0.4 0.3 51.3 % 38.4 % 10.3 % GBP/USD 1.5 1.0 41.4 % 48.0 % 10.6 % AUD/USD 0.8 0.8 54.3 % 35.6 % 10.1 %

The retail broker reported that the active trader average spread for XAU/USD was 15.7 pips and the active trader effective spread was 16.3 pips for March 2020 with significant decrease since last month when posted spreads were 35.1 pips and 32.3 pips, respectively. In comparison with the previous year, the numbers are still down with 35.1 pips and 35.0 pips, respectively for March 2019.

