FXCM releases March report, announces decline in XAU/USD spreads

Brokers April 21, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0

FXCM Group, online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider, shared its execution data for March 2020, with spreads for cryptocurrency and some forex instruments being influenced by high volatility.

March 2020 highlights on all instruments include:

  • 54.7% of orders executed at price
  • 33.0% of orders executed with positive slippage
  • 12.3% of orders executed with negative slippage
  • Average execution speed 27 milliseconds
fxcm
Instrument Active Trader
Average Spread		 Active Trader
Effective Spread		 At Price Orders Positive Slippage Negative Slippage
BTC/USD 28.1 26.5 76.9 % 9.6 % 13.5 %
ETH/USD 0.9 0.9 73.9 % 13.3 % 12.9 %
LTC/USD 0.2 0.1 86.4 % 4.1 % 9.5 %
XAU/USD 15.7 16.3 50.8 % 34.7 % 14.5 %
EUR/USD 0.4 0.3 51.3 % 38.4 % 10.3 %
GBP/USD 1.5 1.0 41.4 % 48.0 % 10.6 %
AUD/USD 0.8 0.8 54.3 % 35.6 % 10.1 %

The retail broker reported that the active trader average spread for XAU/USD was 15.7 pips and the active trader effective spread was 16.3 pips for March 2020 with significant decrease since last month when posted spreads were 35.1 pips and 32.3 pips, respectively. In comparison with the previous year, the numbers are still down with 35.1 pips and 35.0 pips, respectively for March 2019.

