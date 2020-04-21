FXCM releases March report, announces decline in XAU/USD spreads

FXCM Group, online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider, shared its execution data for March 2020, with spreads for cryptocurrency and some forex instruments being influenced by high volatility.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Instrument
Active Trader
Average Spread
Active Trader
Effective Spread
At Price Orders
Positive Slippage
Negative Slippage
BTC/USD
28.1
26.5
76.9
%
9.6
%
13.5
%
ETH/USD
0.9
0.9
73.9
%
13.3
%
12.9
%
LTC/USD
0.2
0.1
86.4
%
4.1
%
9.5
%
XAU/USD
15.7
16.3
50.8
%
34.7
%
14.5
%
EUR/USD
0.4
0.3
51.3
%
38.4
%
10.3
%
GBP/USD
1.5
1.0
41.4
%
48.0
%
10.6
%
AUD/USD
0.8
0.8
54.3
%
35.6
%
10.1
%
The retail broker reported that the active trader average spread for XAU/USD was 15.7 pips and the active trader effective spread was 16.3 pips for March 2020 with significant decrease since last month when posted spreads were 35.1 pips and 32.3 pips, respectively. In comparison with the previous year, the numbers are still down with 35.1 pips and 35.0 pips, respectively for March 2019.