FXCM launches Stock Baskets

Brokers May 19, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


FXCM Group, LLC, the international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, has just announced a wider launch of its Stock Basket offering to customers. The company added foreign exchange and crypto baskets to its retail offering last year.

Basket products are already tradeable by clients on FXCM’s Australian and South African entities.

FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument, allowing clients to speculate on sectors as a whole instead of having to select a single company.

FXCM currently offers 6 baskets to its retail clients:

  • Big US Tech (“FAANG”),
  • Esports & Gaming (“ESPORTS”),
  • Biotech, Cannabis,
  • China Tech (“CHN.TECH”) and
  • China E-commerce (“CHN.ECOMM”).

LeapRate reminds that FXCM recently launched its Share CFD offering.

fxcm launches stock baskets

Sector

Symbol

YTD Change1

Monthly Volume Change2

Esports & Gaming

ESPORTS

+12%

+221%

Big US Tech

FAANG

+10%

+176%

Biotech

BIOTECH

+8%

+201%

Chinese E-Commerce

CHN.ECOMM

+8%

+45%

Chinese Tech

CHN.TECH

-1%

-52%

eMini Dow Futures

US30

-19%

Past Performance is not an indicator of future results. 

1 Year-to-date (YTD) figures calculated using FXCM’s closing bid price from 2 January 2020 through 13 May 2020. 

2 Percent change month-over-month (April 2020 vs. March 2020) from customers trading stock baskets on the FXCM Markets entity. 

Brendan Callan FXCM
Brendan Callan

Brendan Callan CEO of FXCM commented: 

The stock baskets are another step in our continued journey into stock CFD trading. These baskets provide customers an easy one-stop opportunity to speculate over sectors and subsequently trade stocks related to that particular industry.

Trading stocks can often be quite a daunting experience when first entering the market, however baskets can provide an excellent opportunity for traders to spread their investment across a number of different companies, hedging their risk and benefiting from potential trading opportunities.

