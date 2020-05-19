fxcm launches stock baskets

FXCM Group, LLC, the international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, has just announced a wider launch of its Stock Basket offering to customers. The company added foreign exchange and crypto baskets to its retail offering last year.

Basket products are already tradeable by clients on FXCM’s Australian and South African entities.

FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument, allowing clients to speculate on sectors as a whole instead of having to select a single company.

FXCM currently offers 6 baskets to its retail clients:

Big US Tech (“FAANG”),

Esports & Gaming (“ESPORTS”),

Biotech, Cannabis,

China Tech (“CHN.TECH”) and

China E-commerce (“CHN.ECOMM”).

LeapRate reminds that FXCM recently launched its Share CFD offering.