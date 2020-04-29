FXCM releases commission-free share CFD trading expansion

FXCM Group, online FX, CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider, launched commission-free single-stock CFD trading, allowing retail clients to trade CFDs on individual company shares like Tesla, Apple, Facebook and others. The company will be gradually releasing the new single stock CFDs to its entire client base over the coming weeks.

The expansion into share CFDs’ initial focus will be on stocks listed in the United States. FXCM’s aim is to expand the number of individual stocks tradeable via CFDs to more than 100 and to cover at least five countries before the end of the year.