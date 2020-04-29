LeapRate
FXCM releases commission-free share CFD trading expansion

Exchanges April 29, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


FXCM Group, online FX, CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider, launched commission-free single-stock CFD trading, allowing retail clients to trade CFDs on individual company shares like Tesla, Apple, Facebook and others. The company will be gradually releasing the new single stock CFDs to its entire client base over the coming weeks.

The expansion into share CFDs’ initial focus will be on stocks listed in the United States. FXCM’s aim is to expand the number of individual stocks tradeable via CFDs to more than 100 and to cover at least five countries before the end of the year.

The share CFD trading will be provided on MetaTrader 4, the Trading Station platform and on mobile devices, supporting connectivity for existing customers and reducing the need to switch between providers.

FXCM will launch the product for South African and Australian customers with European customers next in line.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM said:

Brendan Callan

“Share CFDs have been one of the most highly requested products from our customers and we are excited to formally announce our launch. Over the next few months, we will concentrate on expanding the number of tradeable instruments so that no matter what is moving in the markets, clients are able to make the most of their FXCM account.

