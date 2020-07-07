FXCM cuts minimum trade size on single stock CFDs

FXCM Group, online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider announced a cut to the minimum trade size of single stock CFDs.

Traders will have $0.00 commission after opening or closing trades and they now can hold positions on companies including Apple, Facebook and Netflix for less than $5 in margin. All FXCM single stock CFDs are available in one-tenth per share (0.1) increments.

The new offering gives clients better control of position sizes with the opportunity to buy a fraction of a share. Clients will have the option to trade 25 shares of Amazon or just 0.1, buy or sell 0.3 shares of Tesla per day or close all at once.