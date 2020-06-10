FXCM introduces UKOilSpot and USOilSpot CFD products

FXCM Group, online FX and CFD trading and cryptocurrencies provider announcing the launch of its UKOilSpot and USOilSpot CFD products.

The two new spot oil products represent the current spot price of West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude. In the days leading up to contract expiration, customers may leave positions open indefinitely and avoid potentially thin liquidity.

Customers can choose whether to trade the current contracts, USOil and UKOil which have monthly expirations, being based on the front month futures contracts. Alternatively, they can trade perpetual USOilSpot and UKOilSpot positions which do not expire.