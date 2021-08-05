Menu

Exness reports record trading volumes of $974.5 billion in July

Brokers August 5, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


July turned out to be a record month for Forex and CFD broker Exness with highest ever trading activity registered on the platform.

According to the numbers, the total trading volume stood at $974.5 billion, surpassing the previous record of March 2020 when it reached $785,1 billion.

Compared to the previous month, Exness registered 13.09% increase from $861.7 billion in June 2021 and posted 63.73% yearly jump from $595.2 in July 2020.

Additionally, the number of active clients on the platform also achieved a record figure of 209,370 traders in July, up from 204,925 registered in June.

Last month, Exness joined the Financial Commission as its latest member, ensuring protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the commission’s Compensation Fund and other benefits.

The company also recently reported affiliate marketing growth in the past 18 months. Less than two years since its launch, the program includes 40 countries. Since its inception in December 2019, the total payout reached $1.5 million spread across 3,500 affiliates, registered for the Exness Affiliate Program.

