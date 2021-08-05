Exness reports record trading volumes of $974.5 billion in July

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Additionally, the number of active clients on the platform also achieved a record figure of 209,370 traders in July, up from 204,925 registered in June.
Last month, Exness joined the Financial Commission as its latest member, ensuring protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the commission’s Compensation Fund and other benefits.
The company also recently reported affiliate marketing growth in the past 18 months. Less than two years since its launch, the program includes 40 countries. Since its inception in December 2019, the total payout reached $1.5 million spread across 3,500 affiliates, registered for the Exness Affiliate Program.