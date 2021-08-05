Exness reports record trading volumes of $974.5 billion in July

July turned out to be a record month for Forex and CFD broker Exness with highest ever trading activity registered on the platform.

According to the numbers, the total trading volume stood at $974.5 billion, surpassing the previous record of March 2020 when it reached $785,1 billion.

Compared to the previous month, Exness registered 13.09% increase from $861.7 billion in June 2021 and posted 63.73% yearly jump from $595.2 in July 2020.