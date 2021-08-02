Affliate marketing at Exness sees an increase during the last year and a half

Exness boasts affiliate marketing growth in the past 18 months. The Affiliate Program was first launched in 18 countries in December 2019, just before the pandemic started. Less than two years later, the program includes 40 countries and showcases the power of social and digital influencers, placed at the helm of driving traffic for numerous companies around the globe.

Affiliate programs and IB partnerships in the online trading industry help partners introduce new clients to brokers and connect them to their trading platforms. Partnerships in Forex and CFD trading networks generally connect publishers and individuals with specific services on a CPA, CPL, CPC, revenue share, or other business model.

Exness highlighted that promoting a product on social media is an “integral catalyst for business growth”. Online promotion is a robust way to increase brand awareness and client acquisition. Exness benefits from this understanding of marketing and extend their own channels to those of affiliates to propel growth.

Affiliate marketing is a powerful tool for business because of the audiences’ trust in influencers and the value they place on what their being sold. Affiliates are in a advantageous position to promote products and it is on brokers to ensure that the marketing conducted on their behalf reflects their ethical standards and properly represents their brand.