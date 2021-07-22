Menu

Exness joins the Financial Commission as a member

Brokers July 22, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Exness has become the latest online brokerage to join the Financial Commission as a member. The company has joined the ranks of the self-regulatory organization, underlining the growing demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services among FX industry participants.

The addition of Exness as an approved broker member, which took effect today, follows the approval of its membership application by the Financial Commission. This allows the companies and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits such as protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the commission’s Compensation Fund.

The broker members and their customers benefit from an unbiased 3rd party mediation platform that helps resolve complaints in such cases when parties are unable to directly come to an agreement over disputes.

The approved members and their clients trading in CFDs, forex, and cryptocurrency, the Financial Commission helps facilitate a simpler and quicker resolution process than through typical regulatory channels such as arbitration or local court systems.

Exness has joined a diverse group of brokerages and independent service providers (ISPs) that use the services provided by the Financial Commission.

