Exness joins the Financial Commission as a member

Exness has become the latest online brokerage to join the Financial Commission as a member. The company has joined the ranks of the self-regulatory organization, underlining the growing demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services among FX industry participants.

The addition of Exness as an approved broker member, which took effect today, follows the approval of its membership application by the Financial Commission. This allows the companies and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits such as protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the commission’s Compensation Fund.