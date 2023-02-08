Capital.com onboards OvalX clients, appoints Niamh Byrne as Head of UK and Ireland

OvalX, which began life 20 years ago as TradIndex and then ETX Capital, has a long and reputable track record in the UK financial spread-betting and CFD industry. This agreement is an important step towards continuing that legacy. Both our companies share the same unwavering commitment to provide our clients with great customer service, a seamless user experience and ample educational resources on a secure trading platform. We are excited to welcome consenting OvalX clients to Capital.com and look forward to supporting them in their trading journeys.

According to the official announcement, the move will ensure continuity of service for OvalX clients and allow them to continue trading with no interruption.

Trading platform Capital.com today announced it has entered a strategic agreement with Monecor (London) Limited and Oval Money (Europe) Ltd (OvalX). As per the new agreement, some of OvalX existing retail and professional clients will have the opportunity to transfer their accounts to Capital.com.

Luca Merolla, Chief Executive Officer, OvalX, said:

OvalX, previously ETX Capital, has been at the heart of the UK financial spread-betting and CFD industry for many years. We believe that our legacy is in safe hands with Capital.com who are perfectly placed to look after the smooth transfer of clients over the coming weeks. Capital.com’s focus on customer service, education, and product development makes them a great fit for our active trader clients.

Capital.com’s new Head of UK and Ireland

Additionally, Capital.com has recently appointed Niamh Byrne as Head of UK and Ireland as part of the company’s growth strategy in the UK and EU.

Byrne brings over 13 years of industry experience within the UK financial services sector. In her career, she has held several client management roles. Most recently, Byrne served as Head of Global at B2B2C. Sales at IG.

In her new role as Head of UK and Ireland at Capital.com, she will be responsible for building strong client relationships and driving overall strategy to ensure optimal client satisfaction and growth.

Niamh Byrne, Head of UK and Ireland, Capital.com, said: