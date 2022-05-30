ETX Capital rebrands as OvalX

FCA and CySEC regulated ETX Capital has announced rebranding to OvalX over the weekend. The ETX Capital website now redirects visitors to OvalX’s new website.

The rebrand follows the announcement from November last year of Oval’s integration of ETX Capital. The integration came after Oval was acquired by Guru Capital, which bought ETX Capital the year before.

In the official announcement of the integration, the companies revealed that their brands will become one.