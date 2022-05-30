ETX Capital rebrands as OvalX

Steffy Bogdanova
May 30, 2022 10:30 am

FCA and CySEC regulated ETX Capital has announced rebranding to OvalX over the weekend. The ETX Capital website now redirects visitors to OvalX’s new website.

The rebrand follows the announcement from November last year of Oval’s integration of ETX Capital. The integration came after Oval was acquired by Guru Capital, which bought ETX Capital the year before.

In the official announcement of the integration, the companies revealed that their brands will become one.

ETX Capital to OvalX rebrand

OvalX announced the new branding over a LinkedIn post showcasing the change of the brand.

The announcement said:

Having delivered trustworthy service our customers can rely on for decades, we’ve made sure any changes we introduce don’t affect the services our customers you know and love. As the next step in our evolution, we’ve changed our name to OvalX.

But now we’re combining with someone to push us to the next level through technology and innovation. We’re creating something new – OvalX.

