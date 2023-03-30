Simone Manni joins Capital.com as Head of Marketing for Europe

Fintech firm Capital.com today revealed it has appointed Simone Manni as Head of Marketing, Europe. Manni will be based in Milan for his new role and will oversee Capital.com’s growth in Europe with primary focus on Italy and Germany.

Manni brings over a decade of experience in digital marketing which will contribute to the development of a marketing roadmap to for Capital.com expansion across Italy and the wider Western European region.

Prior to joining Capital.com, Manni served as Head of Digital Marketing for Finecobank SpA. While there, he was responsible for driving the marketing strategy for Finecobank’s European business including the UK.