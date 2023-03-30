Simone Manni joins Capital.com as Head of Marketing for Europe

Fintech firm Capital.com today revealed it has appointed Simone Manni as Head of Marketing, Europe. Manni will be based in Milan for his new role and will oversee Capital.com’s growth in Europe with primary focus on Italy and Germany.
Manni brings over a decade of experience in digital marketing which will contribute to the development of a marketing roadmap to for Capital.com expansion across Italy and the wider Western European region.
Prior to joining Capital.com, Manni served as Head of Digital Marketing for Finecobank SpA. While there, he was responsible for driving the marketing strategy for Finecobank’s European business including the UK.
We are pleased to welcome Simone to the team, whose knowledge and experience of managing multi-channel, multi-country marketing strategies will enable us to reach a wider audience across Europe and deliver sustained outcomes in this rapidly changing industry.
Simone Manni, Head of Marketing, Europe, Capital.com, said:
I am proud to join Capital.com, a dynamic, fast-growing FinTech company harnessing technology to disrupt traditional access to financial markets. My focus over the next few years will be to grow Capital.com’s market share across western Europe and to gain a stronger foothold in countries like Italy and Germany which boasts a mature and sophisticated trading community.
Capital.com’s Western European client base grew by 81% YoY in 2022, supporting by the company’s commitment to Europe. Over the same period, the Group’s registered accounts touched 7 million for the first time and global trading volumes surpassed more than $1 trillion.
Earlier in February, Capital.com opened a new UK headquarters in St. James, London.
