Capital.com appoints former IG Head Peter Hetherington as CEO

The group of trading companies, parent of Capital.com and Currency.com, today revealed the appointment of Peter Hetherington as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Hetherington succeeds Jonathan Squires, who was Group CEO during the company’s early growth phase.

Based out of London, Hetherington will lead the group of companies comprising Capital.com and Currency.com and oversee its expansion into new markets. According to the official announcement, the company will soon add Shares.com, a dedicated share dealing platform, to its group of companies.

Hetherington brings more than 25 years of experience in the wealth and brokerage space. Most recently, he served briefly as Chief Executive at Schroders Personal Wealth, a joint venture between Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders.