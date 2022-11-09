Capital.com selects Integral’s SaaS FX technology solution

Steffy Bogdanova
November 9, 2022 10:09 am

Technology provider to the financial markets Integral today revealed that global brokerage firm Capital.com has picked its cloud-based FX workflow automation technology, IntegralFX.

The solution will allow the broker to offer bank-grade pricing to their retail trader customer base.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the comprehensive end-to-end eFX trading and workflow solution was specifically designed for the broker community.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO, Integral, commented:

Harpal Sandhu, Integral

Harpal Sandhu
Source: LinkedIn

Our cloud-based SaaS offering has been built with our customers in mind and enables them to grow and outperform their competition. We’re very pleased to be working with Capital.com and further expanding our client base in the broker segment.

Available at a fixed subscription cost, Integral’s SaaS technology allows platforms like Capital.com to benefit from connectivity to Integral’s low-latency market data, greater access to multi-asset liquidity sources, and advanced price distribution functionality.

Christoforos Soutzis, Head of Operations, Capital.com added:

Christoforos Soutzis, Capital.com

Christoforos Soutzis
Source: LinkedIn

We are delighted to work with Integral and provide our clients with live, real-time FX and metals pricing to help them make more informed trading decisions. This partnership affirms Capital.com’s commitment to combine state-of-the-art technology with timely data and insights to help our clients trade and invest with ease and confidence.

