Capital.com selects Integral’s SaaS FX technology solution

Our cloud-based SaaS offering has been built with our customers in mind and enables them to grow and outperform their competition. We’re very pleased to be working with Capital.com and further expanding our client base in the broker segment.
Available at a fixed subscription cost, Integral’s SaaS technology allows platforms like Capital.com to benefit from connectivity to Integral’s low-latency market data, greater access to multi-asset liquidity sources, and advanced price distribution functionality.
Christoforos Soutzis, Head of Operations, Capital.com added:
Christoforos Soutzis Source: LinkedIn
We are delighted to work with Integral and provide our clients with live, real-time FX and metals pricing to help them make more informed trading decisions. This partnership affirms Capital.com’s commitment to combine state-of-the-art technology with timely data and insights to help our clients trade and invest with ease and confidence.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.