Capital.com reveals new UK headquarters in London

Everyone is delighted to be moving into our new cutting-edge workspace in London’s St James’s. The new office space will better accommodate our growing team and enable us to continue to provide quality support and service to our clients. The additional space will also help drive innovation and allow greater collaboration and knowledge sharing across our teams. This move represents a significant milestone for our fast-growing company.

The firm has relocated its London office to a 21,000 square foot custom-designed workspace. The move reflects Capital.com’s growth in the UK, the official announcement noted.

Fintech firm Capital.com has announced it has opened a new UK headquarters in St. James, London.

The new headquarters of Capital.com boasts over 20 meeting rooms, acoustic pods, quiet zones, a Metaverse room and a sizeable seminar room that can accommodate up to 50 people.

Capital.com has several global offices and the UK headquarters will be a base for more than 100 employees. The UK office, which moved from Great Queen Street, London, will use a hybrid working model as before and continue to house key members of Capital.com’s global leadership team, including the Group CEO, Chief Product Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Group Head of Risk.

Capital.com revealed earlier this month it has entered a strategic agreement with Monecor (London) Limited and Oval Money (Europe) Ltd (OvalX) to acquire the assets of some of OvalX existing retail and professional clients.