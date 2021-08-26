eToro sings sponsorship deal with British football club Aston Villa

We are delighted to have re-signed with eToro, following our previous partnership together. The fundamental principle of accessibility is truly aligned with who we are as a Club and we look forward to working together over the next few years.

As part of the partnership agreement, eToro will benefit showcasing its brand on matchday LED boards, media backdrops.

British football club Aston Villa has announced entering a partnership with online trading platform eToro. The sponsorship of the Birmingham-based team aims to further strengthen the brand presence of the Israeli broker.

This is the second deal between eToro and Aston Villa, the broker first partnered with the football club in 2019.

eToro Global Sponsorships Manager, Dylan Holman said:

We’re delighted to have partnered with Aston Villa ahead of the new season. As a global multi-asset investment platform, we want to open up the financial markets to everyone. We look forward to working with the Club to help bring fans closer to the action along with educating them on investing.

Recently eToro has been increasing its brand presence through many sport sponsorship deals. The latest football partnership the broker announced was with German football Club RB Leipzig. Before that the company announced sponsorships of French football club AS Monaco, a Romanian football champion CFR 1907 Cluj and Czech football team SK Slavia Prague.

The retail trading broker reported continued strong momentum in its second-quarter earnings.