eToro Improves Customer Support With Einstein GPT and Copilot

eToro, in collaboration with Deloitte Digital, has integrated cutting-edge AI technologies from Salesforce, including Copilot and Einstein GPT, to enhance its customer service and streamline communication processes. These tools are revolutionising how eToro handles customer support, improving efficiency and accuracy.

Copilot, an AI-powered conversational assistant, helps eToro’s customer service agents quickly compose and translate emails, leading to faster response times and clearer communication. This tool enables agents to efficiently address complex customer queries, thus elevating the overall quality of service.

Einstein GPT, another innovative AI tool from Salesforce, automates real-time chat responses. As the first generative AI CRM technology launched in March by Salesforce, Einstein GPT uses generative AI to transform customer interactions across various platforms.

It combines Salesforce’s AI models with OpenAI’s advanced capabilities, allowing for personalised email creation, quick customer responses, targeted marketing, and auto-generated code. Integrating ChatGPT technology by Salesforce ensures that AI-generated content is relevant and reliable.

Salesforce Ventures also announced a $250 million Generative AI Fund to support startups focused on responsible AI development. Einstein GPT, leveraging natural language processing and machine learning, provides accurate and contextually relevant responses, speeding up query resolution and offering users personalised assistance.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

This strategic implementation of Copilot and Einstein GPT by eToro and Deloitte Digital marks a significant step towards harnessing AI in customer service, aiming to reduce task execution time, boost agent productivity, and improve customer experience.

As previously reported, eToro and AI company Bridgewise launched the Fundamental-AI portfolio. This innovative portfolio uses Bridgewise’s technology to analyse 1,000 large companies on eToro, assigning scores based on performance predictions.

Dani Brinker, eToro’s Head of Investment Portfolios, noted AI’s role in streamlining fundamental analysis. The portfolio, featuring 40 selected stocks, is rebalanced monthly to match market changes and offers CFDs in both long and short positions.

Bridgewise CEO Gaby Diamant highlighted AI’s ability to process extensive market data, offering diverse investment opportunities beyond traditional stock-picking methods for eToro users.