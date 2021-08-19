eToro partners with German Football Club RB Leipzig

In eToro, we have been able to secure a partner that is a top brand in the field of online investment and that offers an exciting global network.

The partnership aims to connect the fan community behind RB Leipzig with the “Trading and Investment”, the core asset of eToro.

eToro and RB Leipzig announced their official partnership on Wednesday. They announced on Twitter that their partnership will run for two years, until 2023, but it also has the option to be extended.

Doron Rozenberg, head of marketing in DACH region, eToro:

At eToro, we believe that sponsorship as an integral part of sports can be an element to connect with the different stakeholders within a football community.

The Red Bull Arena will show eToro during the home games and the broker will be integrated into the digital channels of RB Leipzig via a regular statistics format.

eToro will also launch “Trading in the markets” content to educate the fans of RB Leipzig on basic terminology and strategies in trading.

Lately, the Israeli-based trading company has been expanding its investment in the world of sports and the football clubs, in particular. In July, eToro revealed that it has become the main partner of SK Slavia Prague and earlier the company become the main partner of Romanian football champions CFR 1907 Cluj.