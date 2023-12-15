eToro Adds Almost 700 US Stocks to Its Tradable Assets Portfolio

eToro, an international social trading network, has recently broadened its presence in the United States by incorporating nearly 700 additional US stocks into its platform. This development brings the total count of available assets on eToro’s platform to 4,790. The company is introducing these new stocks under its Zero Commission Policy, meaning traders can invest in them without facing extra charges above the standard market spread.

The expansion not only offers a broader range of stock options to eToro’s users but also aligns with the company’s mission to provide cost-effective trading solutions. The users now have the chance to diversify their investment portfolios more robustly by adding these stocks.

The expansion covers a variety of new stocks, thus broadening investment choices for eToro’s clientele. The Zero Commission feature applies to all the newly included stocks and ETFs, enabling users to execute trades without bearing additional fees.

Besides the zero-commission advantage, eToro also allows its users to open commission-free positions without any limits. This facility is further enhanced by the option to purchase fractional shares, thereby making it feasible for investors of varying financial capacities to participate.

In a related development, eToro has teamed up with Bridgewise, a generative AI company, to introduce Fundamental-AI, a portfolio that leverages artificial intelligence for in-depth stock analysis.

The collaboration uses Bridgewise’s technology to analyse over 1,000 major companies listed on eToro. The analysis includes various factors, such as quarterly reports and expert research, resulting in a performance potential score for each company.

According to eToro’s Dani Brinker, this AI integration significantly streamlines the traditionally labour-intensive process of fundamental analysis.

The Fundamental AI portfolio consists of 40 diversified stocks across different sectors, which are regularly updated to remain in line with market trends. These stocks are available as Contracts for Differences (CFDs). Gaby Diamant, CEO of Bridgewise, has emphasised the potential of AI in unlocking diversified investment opportunities.

eToro, headquartered in Israel, has established itself as a prominent retail broker worldwide. It offers a variety of trading instruments, including stocks, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.