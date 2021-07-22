eToro announces partnership with Czech football team SK Slavia Prague

eToro has revealed that it has become the main partner of SK Slavia Prague. The Israeli-based trading company has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Czech football team.
The global multi-assetThehas more than 20 million registered users around the globe. eToro has been active in the Czech Republic for several years with Czech clients investing with the platform since 2017. With this sponsorship deal, eToro strengthens its commitment to the Czech market.
The partnership will see the eToro logo featured on all official club teamwear including the white and red “stitched” jersey for the men’s, women’s and youth teams.
Established in 1892, SK Slavia Prague is the one of the oldest Czech football clubs and in recent years has received three titles in a row in the Czech First League (also known as the Fortuna Liga).
Tomáš Syrovátka, first vice-president of SK Slavia Prague, said:
We are pleased to be joining forces with the world’s leading social investment network and we welcome eToro to the Slavia family as a new general partner of the club. We look forward to working with them and we hope that our partnership will bring us joy and success on and off the pitch.
eToro offers free offering free educational content to the community behind the team so that more people can learn how to invest.
Nir Smulewicz, VP Marketing of eToro, commented:
The Czech Republic is an important market for eToro and through this partnership we hope to raise awareness to more people of the potential to grow their wealth through investing. We would like to show the fans that investing doesn’t have to be something only a select few can do, it can be as easily accessible as football matches, and for some maybe as interesting.
eToro has been expanding its investment in the world of sports and the football clubs, in particular. Earlier in July, the company become the main partner of Romanian football champions CFR 1907 Cluj. And In the end of June, eToro revealed that it has expanded its collaboration with AS Monaco by becoming the club’s main partner.
The investment platform’s global partnership portfolio now includes Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Danish Superliga and other sports including Rugby Australia. The company revealed it plans to continue the expansion of its investment in sporting communities around the world in 2021.