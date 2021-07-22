eToro announces partnership with Czech football team SK Slavia Prague

eToro has revealed that it has become the main partner of SK Slavia Prague. The Israeli-based trading company has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Czech football team.

eToro has more than 20 million registered users around the globe. eToro has been active in the Czech Republic for several years with Czech clients investing with the platform since 2017. With this sponsorship deal, eToro strengthens its commitment to the Czech market.

The partnership will see the eToro logo featured on all official club teamwear including the white and red “stitched” jersey for the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

Established in 1892, SK Slavia Prague is the one of the oldest Czech football clubs and in recent years has received three titles in a row in the Czech First League (also known as the Fortuna Liga).