Crypto trading drives eToro’s revenue rise

Retail trading broker eToro reported continued strong momentum in its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday evening.

The company, which focuses on the social trading aspect of its platform, is due to go public via a $10 billion SPAC merger later in the year.

eToro reported a YoY rise of 121% in newly registered users to 2.6 million, while as of 30 June, assets under administration were $9.4 billion. Net trading income was $291 million, up 136% compared with Q2 2020 and total commissions rose to $362 million, representing a rise of 125%.

In the first quarter of the year, eToro onboarded 3.1 billion traders, bringing its total user number up to 20.6 million retail clients.