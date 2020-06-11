UK Bonds Capital, Swissquotes Ltd and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UK Bonds Capital, British Bonds Company, Hamamatsu Merger Group, Carter Lee Financial Services, Charta Alliance Limited / The Investment Supermarket, AXA Global Broker, Clyde Asset Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments, BWB Ireland Investment Management / B.W.B. Ireland, Prudential Assurance Company / Prudential Distribution, Swissquotes Ltd, Instant Finance, Standard Chartered Bank / Standard Chartered Bonds, Bond Genie, Bonds123.co.uk, Investment Point, Bruckmann Rosser, Instant Finance and Standard Chartered Bank / Standard Chartered Bonds.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
UK Bonds Capital
Address: 60a Holborn Viaduct, Holborn, London EC1A 2DE
Website: www.ukbondscapital.co.uk
British Bonds Company
Address: 145 City Road, Hoxton, London EC1V 1AW
Telephone: 02037695631
Website: https://britishbondscompany.co.uk/
Hamamatsu Merger Group
Address: Shiroyama Trust Tower 21F, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0001 Japan
Telephone: +81 505 213 0406
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.hamamatsumerger.com
Carter Lee Financial Services
Address: Office 8, Menara Hidayah, Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Telephone: +603 4065 2137
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.carterleefinancial.com
Charta Alliance Limited / The Investment Supermarket
Address: 6 Basset Business Units Hurricane Way, North Weald, Epping, Essex, CM16 6AA
Telephone: 0203 150 3671
Website: www.theinvestment-supermarket.co.uk
Company Number: 12012590
AXA Global Broker (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 31 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 9BQ
Telephone: 0203 883 7022
Website: www.axagb.com; www.axagb.co.uk
Clyde Asset Management (clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 24 King Williams Street, 5th Floor, London, EC4R 9AT
56 Drumcroon Road, Garvagh, Coleraine, County Londonderry, BT51 4ED
Telephone: 02080891500
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], al[email protected]
Website: www.clydeam.com
Aberdeen Standard Investments (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 (0)20 7183 7031
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
BWB Ireland Investment Management / B.W.B. Ireland (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 30 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8BF; 9 George’s Quay, Dublin, Ireland
Telephone: 0208 126 0517, 0203 997 0771, 0800 321 3874
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bwbireland.com
Prudential Assurance Company / Prudential Distribution (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 7 Bell Yard, London WC2A 2JR
Telephone: 0203 936 8668, 020 3966 4563, 020 3129 2252, 020 8243 8854
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Swissquotes Ltd (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 11 Park Street, London W1K 6SS, UK
Telephone: +44203769576
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://swissquotes.de/
Instant Finance (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Afflecks, Church Street, Manchester, M41PW; Alexandra House, The Sweepstakes, Ballsbridge, D04 C7H2
Telephone: +44 1678 250 001
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://instantfinance.wixsite.com/home
Standard Chartered Bank / Standard Chartered Bonds (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0203 745 0034; 0203 137 3714; 0207 971 1473
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: scbonds.com; sc-privatebanking.com
Bond Genie
Address: 20 – 22 Wenlock Road, London, N17 GU
Telephone: 0208 054 3313
Website: http://www.bondgenie.net
Bonds123.co.uk
Address: 44 Moorfields, Finsbury, London EC2Y 9AL
Investment Point
Address: Weatherill House Business Center, 23 Whitestone way Croydon CR04WF
Email: [email protected]
Website: Investment-point.co.uk
Bruckmann Rosser
Address: 126 East 56th Street, 29th Floor, New York 10022, United States
Telephone: 020 771 79708
Website: www.brs.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
