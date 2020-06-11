UK Bonds Capital, Swissquotes Ltd and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UK Bonds Capital, British Bonds Company, Hamamatsu Merger Group, Carter Lee Financial Services, Charta Alliance Limited / The Investment Supermarket, AXA Global Broker, Clyde Asset Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments, BWB Ireland Investment Management / B.W.B. Ireland, Prudential Assurance Company / Prudential Distribution, Swissquotes Ltd, Instant Finance, Standard Chartered Bank / Standard Chartered Bonds, Bond Genie, Bonds123.co.uk, Investment Point, Bruckmann Rosser, Instant Finance and Standard Chartered Bank / Standard Chartered Bonds.