Thortons Global, JCAM Investments Limited and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: Thortons Global, JCAM Investments Limited, Horizon Crest Credit Union, 123bond.co.uk, Cleverinvestors.co.uk, Step Debt Free, Hamilton Investments, GainFintech/ Gain Fintech Ltd, Delta Capitals, Thomas Ast Capital Management, Delta Capitals, Thomas Ast Capital Management, Bond Office, United Bonds, ETX Capital, Canary Claims and Invicta Financial Services.
Thortons Global
Address: 13 Hanover Square, Westminster, London, United Kingdom, W1S 1JD
Telephone: 02036274861; 08000662141
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.thortonsglobal.com
JCAM Investments Limited (clone of authorised firm)
Telephone: 02077887361
Firm Name: JCAM Investment Ltd
Firm Reference Number: 586545
Address: 4th Floor East Eagle House, 108-110 Jermyn Street, London, SW1Y 6EE
Telephone: 02034684920
Email: [email protected]
Horizon Crest Credit Union (Clone of authorised firm)
Address: 62, Margaret Street, London W1W 8TF
Telephone: +1 (415) 598-7568
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://horizoncrestcreditunion.com/index.php/home/index
123bond.co.uk
Address: 66-67 Cornhill London EC3V 3NB
Cleverinvestors.co.uk
Address: 7 Bell Yard, London, WC2 2JR
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 026 6510
Email: [email protected]
Step Debt Free
Address: Princess Street, Manchester, M1 4DA
Website: www.stepdebtfree.co.uk
Hamilton Investments
Lead Generation Ltd: trading as Hamilton Investments
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 435 7865
Email: [email protected]
GainFintech/ Gain Fintech Ltd
Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 20, Kingstown, SVG
Telephone: +442038088927
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://gainfintech.com
Delta Capitals (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0208 077 9771; 0203 807 4771
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.delta-capitals.com; www.zexler.space
Thomas Ast Capital Management (Clone of an EEA Authorised firm)
Address: 40 Argyle Street, 3rd Floor, London, W1F 7EB
Telephone: +442080898100
Email: [email protected] , [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.tacm.co.uk
Bond Office
Address: 200 Grays Inn Road, Holborn, London, WC1X 8XZ
United Bonds
Address: 60 Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8HP
ETX Capital (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 958 Prosser Hill Rd, Jamestown, NY, 14701
Telephone: +1 469-672-5660, +1 226-455-1187
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://capitaletx.com
Canary Claims (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Hoyle Court, Ockley road, Baildon, Shipley, BD17 6GS.
Telephone: 02031299354, 01132369055
Invicta Financial Services (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: The Oast, 62 Bell Road, Sittingbourne, Kent, ME10 4HE
Telephone: 0208 059 5484
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: