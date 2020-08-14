Bonds Today, COFINANCIAL and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Bonds Today, COFINANCIAL, Oakfort Recovery, UK Fixed Bonds, UK Bond Finder, Best Bonds Now, Whitestone Consultancy Services LLC, Britannia Management, Quadriga Asset Managers and Mitchell Johnson Wealth.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Bonds Today
Address: 25 Fenchurch Ave Langbourn, London, EC3M 5AD, UK
Website: https://bonds-today.com/
COFINANCIAL
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake road, Ajeltake Island, Marshall Islands MH 96960
Telephone: +442038853652; +442037698609; +44 20 3885 4946; +44 1579 439584; +44 1204 566502
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://cofinancial.net/
Oakfort Recovery
Address: Jabotinsky Rd 7, Ramat Gan, Israel, 5252007, Moshe Aviv Tower
Telephone: +4402038079158; +61261407169; +17732494192
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://lp.oakfortrecovery.net/
UK Fixed Bonds
Address: 133 Houndsditch, London, EX3A 7AH
Website: www.uk-fixedbonds.com
UK Bond Finder
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 435 7865
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ukbondfinder.com
Best Bonds Now
Address: 21 Spaceworks Building, 13 Plumbers Row, London, England, E1 1AG
Telephone: 0203 642 4358
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.bestbondsnow.com/
Whitestone Consultancy Services LLC
Address: 600 Lexington Ave, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States
Telephone: +1 917 993 7369
Fax: +1 917 997 9667
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.whitestoneconsultancyllc.com
Britannia Management (Clone of FCA Authorised firm)
Address: 46 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JH
Telephone: 0203 925 0420, 0203 740 5940
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.britannia-management.co.uk, www.britmanagement.co.uk
Quadriga Asset Managers (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 114 The Fairway, London, United Kingdom, N14 4NN
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.quadrigaassetmanagers.com
Mitchell Johnson Wealth (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 58 Marsh Wall, Canary Wharf, London, E14 9TP, UK
20 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3BY, UK
Telephone: 020 8609 8106, 020 8124 6672, 0208 089 4057
Email: [email protected] , [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.Mitchell-Johnson-UK.com, www.mj-wealth.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
