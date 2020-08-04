Dominion Financial Assets, Assurix Asset Management and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Dominion Financial Assets, Assurix Asset Management, UMARKETS, Income class, King Bonds Group, Financial Claim Services, Mercer Alternatives, Invesco UK / Invesco Asset Management, uksavingssociety.com, Secure UK Bonds, Profitstrade / Profits Trade, BSB Global a trading style of Lotens Partners Limited and Hope Securities.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Dominion Financial Assets (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 00357-782-254-8295
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Assurix Asset Management (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 23 Berkeley Square, Mayfair, London W1J 6HE
Telephone: 02038808930, 02045402621
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://assurix-uk.com; https://application.assurix-uk.com
UMARKETS
Address: Beachmont Business Center, Suite 40, Kingstown, St Vincent & Grenadines
Telephone: +44 208 077 3052; +44 208 077 5393; +7 (495) 181 85 17; +3228080942; +971-65315252; +501-223-2099; +44 203 695 8926; +44 203 670 6439
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.umarkets.com/
Skype: umarkets.com
Income class
Address: 71-75, Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ, England
Telephone: +44 207 067 2578; +44 208 089 7742; +1 (877) 975-8136; +44 203 966 6911; +46 8 446 872 08; +61 480 026 043; +41 43 550 04 76; +64 9-884 9731; +358 75 3252478; +43720778947; +44 208 089 7891
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://incomeclass.net/
King Bonds Group
Address: 44 Moorfields Finsbury London EC2Y 9AL
Website: www.kingbondsgroup.com
Financial Claim Services
Telephone: + 44 161 818 7947
Email: [email protected]
Mercer Alternatives (Clone of FCA and EEA authorised firms)
Address: 1 Threadneedle Street, London EC2R 8AY
Telephone: 0208 089 5886
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.merceralternatives.com
Invesco UK / Invesco Asset Management (Clone of FCA Authorised firms)
Telephone: 02070605435
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
uksavingssociety.com
Address: 40 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5NR
Website: www.uksavingssociety.com
Secure UK Bonds
Address: 7 Churchill Place, London E14 5HP
Telephone: 02035140908
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://secureukbonds.net/
Profitstrade / Profits Trade
Address: 7 Old Street, Roseau, Dominica
Telephone: 02037696428; 07700313515
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.profitstrade.com
BSB Global a trading style of Lotens Partners Limited
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 02035197148
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bsb-global.io
Hope Securities
Address: 46 Queens Road, Aberdeen, AB15 4YE; Room 2101, 21/F, China United Centre, 28 Marble Road, North Point, Hong Kong; Room 315-319, 395, Kings Road, North Point, Hong Kong
Telephone: +441224515302; +447438268344; +852 580 33398
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: http://www.hopesecurities.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: