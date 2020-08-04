Dominion Financial Assets, Assurix Asset Management and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Dominion Financial Assets, Assurix Asset Management, UMARKETS, Income class, King Bonds Group, Financial Claim Services, Mercer Alternatives, Invesco UK / Invesco Asset Management, uksavingssociety.com, Secure UK Bonds, Profitstrade / Profits Trade, BSB Global a trading style of Lotens Partners Limited and Hope Securities.