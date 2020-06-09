Noris ISA, Which Bonds UK and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Noris ISA, Which Bonds UK, Nateus Group, Assurance Finance Patrimoine, Fixedrates4U, Bond Checker, Liberty Bonds, My Bonds Market, London Bond Company, Platinium Fund, Krenton Finance, Find Best Bonds, Fidex Market and SMARTT FX.