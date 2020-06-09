Noris ISA, Which Bonds UK and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Noris ISA, Which Bonds UK, Nateus Group, Assurance Finance Patrimoine, Fixedrates4U, Bond Checker, Liberty Bonds, My Bonds Market, London Bond Company, Platinium Fund, Krenton Finance, Find Best Bonds, Fidex Market and SMARTT FX.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Noris ISA (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 55 Moorgate, London EC2R 6LL
Telephone: 0118 207 2782
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.norisisa.com
Which Bonds UK
Website: http://www.whichbonds.co.uk/
Nateus Group (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 65 London Wall London EC2M 5TU United Kingdom
Telephone: 02038077681, 0203 808 7010, 02038079112, 02038070830
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.nateus.co.uk
Assurance Finance Patrimoine (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 50 Broadway, London SW1H 0RG
Telephone: 020 8089 6883
Email: [email protected]
Fixedrates4U
Address: 5a Irving St, Leicester Square, Charing Cross, London WC2H 7AT
Telephone: 0207 193 8298
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fixedrates4u.com
Bond Checker
Website: www.bond-checker.co.uk
Liberty Bonds
Address: 78 King’s Cross Road London WC1X 9QG
Website: libertybonds.co.uk
My Bonds Market
Address: 180 Piccadilly, London, W1J 9HF
Telephone: 0843 849 3344
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://my-bonds-market.com/
London Bond Company
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://london-bonds-company.com/
Platinium Fund
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island, Majuro Marshall Island, 96960
Telephone: 02038078563
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.platiniumfund.com
Krenton Finance
Address: 24 Falmer Road, London, N15 5BA
Telephone: 01613941524, 01613941503
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.krentonfinance.com
Find Best Bonds
Address: 86 Baker St, Marylebone, London, W1U 6AG
Website: www.findbestbond.com
Fidex Market (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 20 3769 1554
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.fidexmarket.com/home.php
SMARTT FX (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 153 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, UK
Telephone: +442081440609
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://smartforex.site/
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: