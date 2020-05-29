Allow Loans, Step Changing and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details: Allow Loans, Step Changing, Compare – Free, British Bond Capital, Bright Finance, Step Clear From Debts, Bullion Hedge Global, Tower of London Worldwide, Search Investments / search-investments.co.uk, UK Property Bonds / Compare Property Investments, UBS Asset Management, M&G Investments / M&G Securities and Barings / Baring Asset Management.
Allow Loans
Address: 504 Roman Road, Bow, London, E3 5LU
Telephone: 02037699035
Website: http://allowloans.com/
Step Changing
Telephone: 07480632791, 03338805847
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.stepchanging.org.uk
Compare – Free
Address: 160 Queen Victoria Street EC4V 4ED
Website: www.compare-free.co.uk
British Bond Capital
Website: https://britishbondcapital.co.uk/
Bright Finance
Address: Leeds Innovation Centre, 103 Clarenton Road, LS2 9DF, Leeds, UK
GmbH, HRB242418, Adolf-Kolping-Straße 16, 80336 München, Germany
P.O. Box 1405, Majuro, Marshall Islands, REG. No. 100949
Telephone: 01379646529, 03333365691, +1 917-259-2036
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://www.brightfinance.co
Step Clear From Debts
Address: 101 Oxford Street, Manchester, M1 5AN
Telephone: 0161 359 5943
Website: https://www.stepclearfromdebts.co.uk/
Bullion Hedge Global
Address: 10 Salisbury Square, London, EC4Y 8EH
Telephone: 0203 925 4859
Email: [email protected]
Website: bullionhedgeglobal.com
Tower of London Worldwide
Address: Dashwood House – Level 17, Dashwood House – 69 Old Broad Street London EC2M 1QS
The Bungalow, 1st Floor – 186 Creynolds Lane – Solihull West Midlands B90 4ES
Telephone: 44 845 528 0601 UK, 7 499 685 1810 Russia, +1 323 443 2421 USA, +7 915 107 53 55 Russia, +44 (0) 746 988 9888 UK, +1 (323)275 7293 USA), +7 967 096 3187 Russia
Website: Toweroflondon-worldwide.com
Search Investments / search-investments.co.uk
Address: Weatherill House Business Center, 23 Whitestone Way, Croydon, CR0 4WF
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.search-investments.co.uk/
UK Property Bonds / Compare Property Investments
Address: 25-28 Old Burlington Street, Mayfair, London, W1S 3AN
Telephone: 020 564 6757
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.ukpropertybonds.net/compare/
UBS Asset Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 020 7183 2715, 020 3627 9517
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
M&G Investments / M&G Securities (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 85 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7LT
Telephone: 0203 966 4563, 0203 137 5894, 0207 193 6888, 0207 157 9820
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Barings / Baring Asset Management (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 971 1473
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.baringuk.com, www.try.aldi-investment.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
