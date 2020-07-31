Hemingway Global Capital, Stretton Wealth Management and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Hemingway Global Capital, Stretton Wealth Management, Jordan Peter Heyward t/a @TradewithJordanfx & Heyward Marketing Ltd / SIGNIFX, Tendo Loan, Securabonds.com, Cash Valley, Golden Trees, Grand Capital Holdings, Hope Securities, Grand Capital Holdings, Henderson and Partners, www.stepwithchanges.co.uk and Cortez Capital Asset Management.