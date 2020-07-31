Hemingway Global Capital, Stretton Wealth Management and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Hemingway Global Capital, Stretton Wealth Management, Jordan Peter Heyward t/a @TradewithJordanfx & Heyward Marketing Ltd / SIGNIFX, Tendo Loan, Securabonds.com, Cash Valley, Golden Trees, Grand Capital Holdings, Hope Securities, Grand Capital Holdings, Henderson and Partners, www.stepwithchanges.co.uk and Cortez Capital Asset Management.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Hemingway Global Capital
Address: Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6BD
Telephone: +44208 895 6424
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://hemingwayglobalcapital.co.uk/
Stretton Wealth Management
Address: Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland
Telephone: +44203 514 1145
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.strettonwealthmanagement.com
Jordan Peter Heyward t/a @TradewithJordanfx & Heyward Marketing Ltd / SIGNIFX
Telephone: 447854100499
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: @TradewithJordanfx
Facebook: @HeywardMarketing
Website: https://linktr.ee/TradeWithJordanFX; https://www.signifx.com
Tendo Loan (clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01618182759, 02895810626, 02081334261
Farallon Capital LLC (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +1 (510) 340-7281
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://faralloncapital.llc
Securabonds.com
Address: Bahnhofstrasse 74, 801 Zurich Switzerland
Telephone: +41 44 50 83288
Website: www.securabonds.com
Cash Valley
Address: Business Park, London, NW1 3DX
Telephone: 03333034750, 02086385069, 07418310488
Email: [email protected]
Golden Trees
Address: 170 Kings Blvd, London, N1C 4AG
Telephone: 0207 1833803, 02034757473
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.goldentrees.co.uk
Grand Capital Holdings
Address: 1 Northumberland Avenue, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5BW
Telephone: 02072052033
Website: www.grandcapitalholdingsltd.com
Hope Securities
Address: 46 Queens Road, Aberdeen, AB15 4YE; Room 2101, 21/F, China United Centre, 28 Marble Road, North Point, Hong Kong; Room 315-319, 395, Kings Road, North Point, Hong Kong
Telephone: +441224515302; +447438268344; +852 580 33398
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: http://www.hopesecurities.com
Henderson and Partners (Clone of FCA Authorised firm)
Address: 16 St Martin's Le Grand, London
Telephone: 074 995 500 209
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://henderson-ltd.com/
www.stepwithchanges.co.uk
Address: The Quadrant, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WG
Website: www.stepwithchanges.co.uk
Cortez Capital Asset Management
Address: 21/F, 8 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong, Regency Court; Glategny Esplanade, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1WW; 10 St Andrew Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2AZ and Room 315-319, 395, Kings Road, North Point, Hong Kong
Telephone: 0800 802 1486, +852 580 34147 and 0131 510 0734
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.cortezcap-hk.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
