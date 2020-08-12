National Bond Advice, Hunters and Jacobs Capital Partners and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies National Bond Advice, Hunters and Jacobs Capital Partners, Panther Loans, UK Bonds Shop, Credit Assessment Bureau, Markets.Online / Markets Online, Loan Portals, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Navifx, ForexGrowths, Bleaxmond, Advance Credit Union and Financial & Risk Organisation Limited.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
National Bond Advice
Website: https://www.nationalbondadvice.com/
Hunters and Jacobs Capital Partners
Address: 30 Broad Street, New York, NY 10004, United States
Telephone: +19292141601, +19144444653
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.huntersandjacobscapitalpartners.com
Panther Loans (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.panthersloans.com
UK Bonds Shop
Address: Aldgate Tower, London, E1 8FA
Website: www.ukbondsshop.com
Credit Assessment Bureau
Telephone: 01625466410; 0162546607; 0203 928 8320; 0203 912 2439
Email: [email protected]
Markets.Online / Markets Online
Address: Suite C, 2nd Floor, Orion Mall, Palm Street, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles; 8 Todor Alexandrov Blvd, Office 3, Sofia, Bulgaria, 100
Telephone: +35 924 372 490
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.markets.online
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/markets.online/
Loan Portals (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 07397 949558
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://loansportals.com/; https://facebook.com/LOANS-Portals-105899354496302
Morgan Stanley Investment Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0203 137 5560
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ms-investmentmanagement.com
Navifx (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.navifx.com
ForexGrowths
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.forexgrowths.com/home.php
Bleaxmond a trading style of AlephLink Solutions Ltd
Address: Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Roosikrantsi tn 2-704K, 10119, Estonia
Telephone: 02038689158; +41445083056
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bleaxmond.com
Advance Credit Union (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: Dock Road Junction Corner of Stanley &, Dock Rd, Cape Town, P. O. Box 8001
Telephone: 081 060 4475; 021 516 0000; 27 630 294 046
Fax: 086 604 6914
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: advancecu.co.za
Claims Advice Bureau (Clone of an FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 07710 541 098; 0161 354 6671; 0203 129 7206 (ext 135)
Financial & Risk Organisation Limited (clone UK registered company)
Telephone: 020 4513 7110; 02045137110
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://fr-organisation.com; https://frorganisation.com/
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
