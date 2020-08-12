National Bond Advice, Hunters and Jacobs Capital Partners and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies National Bond Advice, Hunters and Jacobs Capital Partners, Panther Loans, UK Bonds Shop, Credit Assessment Bureau, Markets.Online / Markets Online, Loan Portals, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Navifx, ForexGrowths, Bleaxmond, Advance Credit Union and Financial & Risk Organisation Limited.