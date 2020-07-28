Pure-Bonds, SCK Securities and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Pure-Bonds, SCK Securities, Bank of Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Fortis Investment Management, UK Bond Centre, Money Sense Market, InterCryptos, TRADING212, UK Lenders, TD Global Finance / TDG Finance and Blackbird Financial Services / Blackbird FS.