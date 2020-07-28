Pure-Bonds, SCK Securities and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Pure-Bonds, SCK Securities, Bank of Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Fortis Investment Management, UK Bond Centre, Money Sense Market, InterCryptos, TRADING212, UK Lenders, TD Global Finance / TDG Finance and Blackbird Financial Services / Blackbird FS.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Pure-Bonds
Address: 58 Stamford Street, South Bank, SE1 9PS
Website: www.pure-bonds.com
SCK Securities
Addresses: 1 Union Wynd, Aberdeen, AB10 1SL
The Silver Fin Building, 455 Union Street, Aberdeen, B11 6DB
7 Queens Gardens, Aberdeen, AB15 4YD
Citi Group Tower, 33 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, E14 5LB
Nexxus Building, Level 15&16, 41 Connaught Road, Central Hong Kong
11th floor, International Plaza, 10 Anson Road, Singapore, 079903
Telephone: 01224676138; 01224676129; 85258032663; 0085258032663; 006531581673; 012244518916; 0041224676392
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.scksecurities.com
Bank of Ireland (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0208 1269 432; 0208 1269 426;
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Fortis Investment Management (Clone of a previously EEA authorised firm)
Address: One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AB
Telephone: 02034682344, 02036033868, 2033931863,
Email: [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: www.fortisinvestment.co.uk/
UK Bond Centre
Address: 160 Queen Victoria St, London, EC4V 4ED, UK
Website: UKbondcentre.com
Money Sense Market
Telephone: 02036339153
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.moneysensemarket.com
InterCryptos (clone of EMD Agent)
Address: A220 Westfield Ave, LDN, E20 1HR
Telephone: 0208 002 8759
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.intercryptos.net
TRADING212 (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://thetrading212.com/index.html
UK Lenders (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 20 3287 2787, +44 20 8002 8763
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
TD Global Finance / TDG Finance (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 24 Holborn Viaduct, City of London, EC1A 2BN
Telephone: 02039236001, 02039000609, 02030483331
Email: [email protected], , [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: www.tdglobalfinance.co.uk, www.tdg-finance.co.uk
Blackbird Financial Services / Blackbird FS (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 1 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5AB
Telephone: 02080894774
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.blackbirdfs.co.uk
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: