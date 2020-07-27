FCA improves Financial Services Register for consumer protection

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched its updated Financial Services (FS) Register which includes a simpler design and clearer language.

The updates aim to help consumers protect themselves and will provide a better experience for the Register’s users.

The FS Register has over 7 million users in the past year. It is an essential service for anyone who wants to see firms and approved individuals that are involved with regulated activities. It helps consumers avoid scam and allows firms to cross-check references and make their key staff known to customers.

The updated Register has also been tested with users to ensure it is easy to use and understand.

The basic improvements are:

a clearer navigation and design

simpler language

more information on the Register’s purpose, how to use it and how to avoid scams

important information made more prominent, including past actions against individuals and firms, and consumer protections

optimisation for some mobile devices

The Authority will review and update the FS Register on an ongoing basis, to ensure it meets the needs of users.