Invest Connect, Credit Suisse AG and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Invest Connect, Renewable Bonds, UK Bond St, Danbrook Securities LLC, Euronova FX, Local Bonds, Intro Invest, Best Property Investment, Credit Suisse AG, Askobid, World Markets, Fixed Income First, Luxeforex, Moneyfacts, Farallon Investments, CIMB Group, CruxINV/Crux24, Aviva Plc, Alpha Sharpe, Atlantic Capital Management, 7Online/RedRock Ltd and Invest Wealth Solutions Ltd.