Invest Connect, Credit Suisse AG and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Invest Connect, Renewable Bonds, UK Bond St, Danbrook Securities LLC, Euronova FX, Local Bonds, Intro Invest, Best Property Investment, Credit Suisse AG, Askobid, World Markets, Fixed Income First, Luxeforex, Moneyfacts, Farallon Investments, CIMB Group, CruxINV/Crux24, Aviva Plc, Alpha Sharpe, Atlantic Capital Management, 7Online/RedRock Ltd and Invest Wealth Solutions Ltd.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Invest Connect
Address: 25 Old Broad Street, London, EC2N1HN
Telephone: 0203 301 0482
Email: [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: https://invest-connect.co.uk/
Renewable Bonds
Address: 5a Irving St, Leicester Square, Charing Cross, London WC2H 7AT
Telephone: 020 874 9956
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://renewable-bonds.net/compare/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIpsubpfjs5wIVlp3VCh1fyAYBEAAYASAAEgJDmfD_BwE
UK Bond St
Address: 95 Queen Victoria St, London, EC4V 4HN, UK
Website: www.ukbondst.com
Danbrook Securities LLC
Address: 68 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Telephone: +1 929 207 2585 / +1 332 556 6321 / +1 914 552 1333
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.danbrooksecuritiesllc.com
Euronova FX (clone of authorised firm)
Address: 33 Holborn , London, United Kingdom
Telephone: +442038077014 ; +441519470964 ; +442037691757 ; +390110899313 ; +447466867446
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://euronovafxasset.com/
Local Bonds
Address: 2 Lothbury, London EC2R 7HE
Website: http://www.local-bonds.com
Intro Invest
Address: 30 Mayfair SW4 9AH
Telephone: 0203 671 3768
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.intro-invest.co.uk
Best Property Investment
Telephone: +44 0203 877 0616
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://landing.bestpropertyinvestment.org.uk
Credit Suisse AG / CSIF (Lux) (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02081061938
Email: [email protected]
Askobid
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre Beachmont, Box 1510, Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 03300271940, +97143783468, +85230184527
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.askobid.fm
Introteamoption
Address: 49 Trinity Crescent, London
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://introteamoption.co.uk/
Bond-Supermarket
Telephone: 02080543313
Website: www.bond-Supermarket.co.uk
World Markets
Address: Henrik Ibsens, GT 90, 0255 Olso; Churerstrasse 47, 8808 Freienbach; Switzerland; Chaltenbodenstrasse 26, 8834, Chindellegi; Wuhan, China Hubei, Wuhan, Jianghan, 686; No 115, Financial District, NanakamGuda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500089, India
Telephone: +44207 442 5754
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://worldmarkets.com
Fixed Income First
Address: 77 New Cavendish St, Greater, Fitzrovia, London, W1W 6XB
Website: https://fixedincomefirst.com/
Luxeforex (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 7700 900164
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://luxeforex.com/
Moneyfacts (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 08000488499
Email: [email protected]
Farallon Investments (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +1 (917) 341-1959
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://faralloninvestments.com/
CIMB Group (Clone of an FCA Authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cimbbgroup.com
CruxINV/Crux24 (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 32 Allee Scheffer, Luxembourg, Luxembourg District;
Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont Kingstown, P.O. Box 1510, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 621-3482-2290-12; 87 52 233 116
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://cruxinv.com/; https://crux24.com/
Aviva Plc / Aviva Bonds Plc (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0207 112 7582; 0207 097 5932
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Alpha Sharpe (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: Plantation Place South, 60 Great Tower Street, London EC3R 5AZ
Telephone: +442080895440
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.alpha-sharpe.co.uk
Atlantic Capital Management (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 31 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 9BQ
Telephone: 0208 0899 945
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.atlanticcm.co.uk
7Online/RedRock Ltd
Address: Tavernier Street, Wall House, 00152 Loubiere, Dominica
Telephone: +442036089892; +442036089904
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://7online.io
Invest Wealth Solutions Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 30 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8BF, United Kingdom
Telephone: +447723616036
Website: http://www.investwealthsolutions.com/
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
