Blackstone 500, Bronze FX and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Blackstone 500, Bronze FX, Teng Sun Global, Renewable Energy Research, Edward Ricketts / TradingwithEdz, Baker & McKenzie Consultants, Moorhayes Green / Moorhayes Solutions / FPlus+ Consulting, Britain Bonds, Wize Capital, Nexus P Capital, My Coin Elite, Bluesave/ Buen Solutions Ltd, Bullishcoin / BS Creative Management Ltd, Royal GTX and Flagstone Invest / Flagstone Investment Management.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Blackstone 500 / Blackstone500
Telephone: +442036770120
Email: [email protected]
Website: blackstone500.com
Bronze FX
Address: Suite 305 Griffith corporate centre, PO Box 1510 Beachmont, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: 02036950353 , +442080895514 , +447446660002 , 0744666000
Email: [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: https://bronze-fx.com/
Teng Sun Global
Address: Office 32 Menara Prestige, 1 Jalan Pinang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450, MALAYSIA
Telephone: +60 154 600 0079
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.tengsunglobal.com
Renewable Energy Research
Address: Kemp House 152-160 City Road London, EC1V 2NX
Website: https://www.renewablesinvest.co.uk/
Telephone: +442031469120
Email: [email protected]
Edward Ricketts / TradingwithEdz
Instagram: @TradingWithEdz
Facebook: @rickettsedward
YouTube: Edz – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKOTkzIGMEgN1IcaJgw-iXg
Baker & McKenzie Consultants
Address: 425 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10018, United States
Telephone: +13322327421
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bakermckenzieny.com
Moorhayes Green / Moorhayes Solutions / FPlus+ Consulting (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 01823 476 922
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.moorhayesgreen.co.uk, www.myfixedrates.cc
Britain Bonds
Address: 95 Queen Victoria St, London EC4V
Website: Britainbonds.com
Wize Capital
Address: Global Solutions Ltd, Milutina Milankovica Blvd 9ž, 11070, Belgrade
Telephone: +44 2038079174, +44 7520641773, +44 2080595415, +44 7520641916, +44 2038853904, +44 2038853720
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://wizecapital.com
Nexus P Capital
Address: Trust Company Complex, Ajeltake Road, Ajeltake Island
Telephone: +41215087896
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nexuspcapital.com
My Coin Elite
Address: 25 Crossharbour Plaza, Isle of Dogs, London E14 9EU; 121 Marcus Clarke St, Canberra ACT 2601; 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Jürgen-Ponto-Platz 1; 201 Hardstrasse, 8005 Zürich
Telephone: 02033185949; +61894683568; +4932221092182
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.mycoinelite.com
Bluesave/ Buen Solutions Ltd
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre 1510, Beachmont Kingstown, St. Vincent and Grenadines
Telephone: +31203699551; +31203699552
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://bluesave.io
Bullishcoin / BS Creative Management Ltd
Address: Cnr Old and Church Street, 2290, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: +31-203-082-039 ; +31-203-082-022; 0203 529 2459; 20203 656 5889; 0208 059 9763; 0208 059 9773; 0203 670 9766; 0203 519 7036; 0208 089 9586; 0203 670 1677; 0203 519 8137; 0203 885 4643; +447537153331
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://bullishcoin.net
Royal GTX
Telephone: +44 203 885 2113
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://royalgtx.com
Flagstone Invest / Flagstone Investment Management (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 02071938298
Website: www.flagstoneinvest.co.uk
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: