Blackstone 500, Bronze FX and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Blackstone 500, Bronze FX, Teng Sun Global, Renewable Energy Research, Edward Ricketts / TradingwithEdz, Baker & McKenzie Consultants, Moorhayes Green / Moorhayes Solutions / FPlus+ Consulting, Britain Bonds, Wize Capital, Nexus P Capital, My Coin Elite, Bluesave/ Buen Solutions Ltd, Bullishcoin / BS Creative Management Ltd, Royal GTX and Flagstone Invest / Flagstone Investment Management.