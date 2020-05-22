National Bonds, Solar Claim Experts and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies National Bonds, Solar Claim Experts, British Bond Compare, Darwinenc.com / Darwinexc.com, Stellar Capitals, UK Bond Deals, Nava Gates / Share Oracle Ltd, PrimeCapitec / Crewire Holdings Ltd, AJ Bell and HBOS International Funds.