National Bonds, Solar Claim Experts and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies National Bonds, Solar Claim Experts, British Bond Compare, Darwinenc.com / Darwinexc.com, Stellar Capitals, UK Bond Deals, Nava Gates / Share Oracle Ltd, PrimeCapitec / Crewire Holdings Ltd, AJ Bell and HBOS International Funds.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
National Bonds
Address: 19 Oxendon St, West End London SW1Y 4EE
Telephone: 0208 089 7399
Website: nationalbonds.org.uk
Solar Claim Experts
Telephone: 0800 009 6459
Email: [email protected]
Website: solarclaimexperts.com
British Bond Compare
Address: 25 Cabot Square, London, E14 4AP
Telephone: 020 3456 9800
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.britishbondcompare.com/
Darwinenc.com / Darwinexc.com (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: http://www.darwinenc.com/, http://www.darwinexc.com/
Stellar Capitals
Address: Floor 8 Devonshire House 1 Mayfair Place, London W1J 8AJ
Telephone: 01865679162
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.stellarcapitals.com
UK Bond Deals
Address: 23 King Street, St James’s, London, SW1 6QY
Website: www.ukbonddeals.co.uk
Nava Gates / Share Oracle Ltd
Address: Cnr Old and Church Street, P.O Box 2290, Roseau, The Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: +441568667233
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://navagates.com
PrimeCapitec / Crewire Holdings Ltd
Address: Beachmont Business Centre, Suite 60 Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines P.O Box 1510 and Suite 5A, Bahnhofstrasse 52, Paradeplatz, 80001 Switzerland
Telephone: +44 203 966 1310
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.primecapitec.com
AJ Bell (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0161 818 2223; 07788 730 603
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
HBOS International Funds (clone of FCA authorised fund)
Address: 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG; 69 Morrison Street, Edinburgh, Midlothian EH3 8BW; 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, USA
Telephone: 0207 183 0314, 0131 510 0902, +1 646 921 7241
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]alfunds.com
Website: www.hbosinternationalfunds.com
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
