Marketrip, Invest Compare and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Marketrip, Invest Compare, 1stClassFx & @investwithjulia_, Investorable, Oasis Trade, Roimax / Atrium Ventures Ltd, Search Investments / search-investments.com, 500 Investments / Cabsy Holdings Ltd, Q8TradeFX, AG Broker, Easy Bonds, Standard Bonds and Lewis & Wright Advocates.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
Marketrip
Telephone: 02038079032
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.marketrip.com
Invest Compare
Address: Riverbank House, 1 Putney Bridge approach, Fulham, London, SW6 3BQ
Website: http://investcompare.co.uk/
1stClassFx & @investwithjulia_
Telephone: 07909875988
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://1stclassfx.com
Instagram: @investwithjulia_
Investorable
Website: www.investorable.co.uk
Oasis Trade
Address: PO Box: Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 36, Frankfurt, Hessen, 60325, Germany
Telephone: +(352)-278-71595; +(61)-488-856837; +(65) -313-84080; +(41)-435-081955; +(852)-305-0033
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.oasistrade.com
Roimax / Atrium Ventures Ltd
Address: 8 Copthall, Roseau Valley, 00152 Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: +44 2038 078336; +44 2080 595406+44 203769 5810; 0203769568802037695024; 02037695810; 02037694162; 02035146990; 02038079311
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://roimax.io
Search Investments / search-investments.com
Website: www.search-investments.com
500 Investments / Cabsy Holdings Ltd
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Box 1510 Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +6531382347; +4723966361; +85230184535; +441864340019; +31858887586; +4578725178; +61280743407; +27871951256
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.500investments.com
Q8TradeFX (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +4420315002508
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://q8trade-fx.com/
AG Broker (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 190 High Holborn, London, WC1V 7BH EC2N4AY
Telephone: +442035141360, +442086388397
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.agbroker.co.uk
Easy Bonds
Address: 10 Grosvenor Gardens, Westminster, London, SW1W 0BD
Telephone: 020 7871 5200
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://easy-bonds.com/
Standard Bonds
Address: Woolverstone House, Fitzrovia, London, UK
Telephone: 0203 966 61386
Website: www.standardbonds.co.uk
Lewis & Wright Advocates
Address: Tylers House, Tylers Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, SS1 2BB, United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 170 282 0108
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://lewiswrightadvocates.com
