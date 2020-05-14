LeapRate
Marketrip, Invest Compare and others added to FCA warning list

Regulation May 14, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Marketrip, Invest Compare, 1stClassFx & @investwithjulia_, Investorable, Oasis Trade, Roimax / Atrium Ventures Ltd, Search Investments / search-investments.com, 500 Investments / Cabsy Holdings Ltd, Q8TradeFX, AG Broker, Easy Bonds, Standard Bonds and Lewis & Wright Advocates.

According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:

fca warning

Marketrip

Telephone: 02038079032
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.marketrip.com

Invest Compare

Address: Riverbank House, 1 Putney Bridge approach, Fulham, London, SW6 3BQ
Website: http://investcompare.co.uk/

1stClassFx & @investwithjulia_

Telephone: 07909875988
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://1stclassfx.com
Instagram: @investwithjulia_

Investorable

Website: www.investorable.co.uk

Oasis Trade

Address: PO Box: Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 36, Frankfurt, Hessen, 60325, Germany
Telephone: +(352)-278-71595; +(61)-488-856837; +(65) -313-84080; +(41)-435-081955; +(852)-305-0033
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.oasistrade.com

Roimax / Atrium Ventures Ltd

Address: 8 Copthall, Roseau Valley, 00152 Commonwealth of Dominica
Telephone: +44 2038 078336; +44 2080 595406+44 203769 5810; 0203769568802037695024; 02037695810; 02037694162; 02035146990; 02038079311
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://roimax.io

Search Investments / search-investments.com

Website: www.search-investments.com

500 Investments / Cabsy Holdings Ltd

Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre, Beachmont, Box 1510 Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +6531382347; +4723966361; +85230184535; +441864340019; +31858887586; +4578725178; +61280743407; +27871951256
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://www.500investments.com

Q8TradeFX (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +4420315002508
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://q8trade-fx.com/

AG Broker (clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: 190 High Holborn, London, WC1V 7BH EC2N4AY
Telephone: +442035141360, +442086388397
Email: [email protected], [email protected] ​​​​​​​
Website: www.agbroker.co.uk

Easy Bonds

Address: 10 Grosvenor Gardens, Westminster, London, SW1W 0BD
Telephone: 020 7871 5200
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://easy-bonds.com/

Standard Bonds

Address: Woolverstone House, Fitzrovia, London, UK
Telephone: 0203 966 61386
Website: www.standardbonds.co.uk

Lewis & Wright Advocates

Address: Tylers House, Tylers Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, SS1 2BB, United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 170 282 0108
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://lewiswrightadvocates.com​​​​​​​

Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

