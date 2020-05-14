Marketrip, Invest Compare and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Marketrip, Invest Compare, 1stClassFx & @investwithjulia_, Investorable, Oasis Trade, Roimax / Atrium Ventures Ltd, Search Investments / search-investments.com, 500 Investments / Cabsy Holdings Ltd, Q8TradeFX, AG Broker, Easy Bonds, Standard Bonds and Lewis & Wright Advocates.