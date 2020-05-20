UKcompare.org, The Bond Market and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UKcompare.org, The Bond Market, Universal Loans, Bit-Holdings, Texmoore Limited, Global Pro Trader, BoxVn Limited / Boxvn-Invest, Assets Assurances, Quantum Wealth Management, Crown Compare, Royalcomparison.co.uk, Altyx Financial Planning Ltd, NB-Finance / NBC Global Finance, ShareFounders, www.stepoutofdebt.org.uk, Step Clear to Change, Step Debt Line and Step Debt Support / National Direct Service.
According to the regulator, the companies are using or giving out the following details:
UKcompare.org
Address: 86 Baker Street, W1U 6AG, London
Website: www.ukcompare.org
The Bond Market
Address: 101 Gresham St, London, EC2R 7HE
Telephone: 020 386 9873
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.the-bondmarket.com
Universal Loans
Address: 31 Charles Street, Manchester M17DG, United Kingdom
Telephone: 01613750199, 01618500797
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.universalloans.co.uk
Bit-Holdings
Address: 6 London Street, London EC3R 7LP and Seedammstrasse 3, 1st floor, 8808 Pfaeffikon SZ, Zurich, Switzerland
Telephone: 02080893085
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.bit-holdings.com
Texmoore Limited
Address: 81 Edgware Road, London, W2 2HX
Telephone: 020 7183 9245; 020 3468 4097
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.texmoore.com
Company Number: 08485143
Global Pro Trader
Telephone: +390918420460, 02037694177, 02035146024
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.globalprotrader.com
BoxVn Limited / Boxvn-Invest
Address: Suite 402 Grangewood House, Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate, Loughton, Essex IG10 3TZ
Telephone: 0203 745 8912
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.boxvn-invest.com
Companies House Number: 11634975
Assets Assurances (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 3 Lombard Street, London EC3V 9AA
Telephone: 0203 807 9294
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.assetsassurances.co.uk
Quantum Wealth Management (Clone of a UK Authorised firm and an EEA Authorised firm)
Address: 25 Hanover Square, London, W1S 1HN
Telephone: +442037459540, +442039254873, +39800029362, +35220882852
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.quantum-wealthmanagement.com
Crown Compare
Address: 228 Portland St Fitzrovia London W1W 5QP
Website: www.crowncompare.co.uk
Royalcomparison.co.uk
Address: 27A Chancery Lane, Holborn London WC2A 1NF
Altyx Financial Planning Ltd (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: + 33 (0) 9.71.07.74.19
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
NB-Finance / NBC Global Finance (Clone of EEA authorised firm)
Address: 50 Broadway, London SW1H 0RG; 24 Holborn Viaduct, City of London, EC1A 2BN
Telephone: 0207 183 9285, 0203 925 4673, 0203 880 9555
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.nb-finance.co.uk, www.nbcglobalfinance.com, www.my-new-investment.co.uk
ShareFounders
Address: Unit 1411, 14/Floor, Cosco Tower, 183 Queen’s Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Telephone: 02894548782, 07723854224
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sharefounders.com
www.stepoutofdebt.org.uk
Address: Princess Street, Manchester, M1 4DA
Website: www.stepoutofdebt.org.uk
Step Clear to Change
Address: 96 Guild Street, Keillmore, United Kingdom, PA31 3LU
Telephone: 0330 9952077
Website: www.stepcleartochange.org
Step Debt Line (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Website: www.stepdebtline.org.uk
Firm Name: Foundation for Credit Counselling trading as Stepchange
Firm Reference Number: 729047
Website: www.stepchange.org
Step Debt Support / National Direct Service
Address: Address: 65 City House 131 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EF
Website: https://stepdebtsupport.org.uk
Be aware that these companies may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: