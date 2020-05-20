UKcompare.org, The Bond Market and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies UKcompare.org, The Bond Market, Universal Loans, Bit-Holdings, Texmoore Limited, Global Pro Trader, BoxVn Limited / Boxvn-Invest, Assets Assurances, Quantum Wealth Management, Crown Compare, Royalcomparison.co.uk, Altyx Financial Planning Ltd, NB-Finance / NBC Global Finance, ShareFounders, www.stepoutofdebt.org.uk, Step Clear to Change, Step Debt Line and Step Debt Support / National Direct Service.