FCA warns against a clone of the company Claims.net

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of a clone firm earlier today. The company’s name is Claims.net and it is a clone of UK registered public company.
According to the regulator, the company is using or giving out the following details:
Claims.net (clone of UK registered public company)
Telephone: 01615051260; 0239388028; 02037690910
Email: [email protected]
UK registered public company details
This UK registered public company that fraudsters are claiming to work for has no association with the ‘clone firm’. It is authorised to offer, promote or sell services or products in the UK and its correct details are:
Firm Name: CLAIMS.NET LIMITED
Company Registration Number: 03941047
Registered Office: C/O Blake Weltman And Co Sovereign House 1 Albert Place, Finchley, London, England, N3 1QB
