Platinum Forex Signals, Quantom Capital and others added to FCA warning list

Regulation May 5, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Platinum Forex Signals, Quantom Capital a trading style of Protiviti International Limited, Wyelands Bank, BOIB Finance Investment Management, London Fixed Bonds, Cryptozone24, Pierre Lafont Brokerage, Ledbury Plc, Savone Pierre Brokerage, CryptoGM, D£bt Solutions / Debt Solutions and Universal Leasing Limited.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

fca warning

Platinum Forex Signals

Telephone: 07748195640
Website: www.platinumforexsignals.com
Instagram: @george_pfx; @fx.platinum

Quantom Capital a trading style of Protiviti International Limited

Address: 30 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8EP, UK; 53 B, Nikola Y. Vaptsarov Blvd., Mandarin office center, 1407 Sofia
Telephone: 02039669250
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.quantomcapital.com

Wyelands Bank (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://wyelands.online; http://wyelands.eonlnbn.com/

BOIB Finance Investment Management (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 30 St Mary Axe, London, EC3A 8EP
Telephone: 0208 124 0228
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.boib-finance.com

London Fixed Bonds

Address: Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5LB
Telephone: 0203 769 0861
Website: www.londonfixedbonds.com

Cryptozone24 (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: 77 Manchester Road North West London NW3 1xN London, UK
40 Bowling Green Ln, Farringdon, London, EC1R 0NE, UK
Telephone: +442080893587
Website: https://web.cryptozone24.com/

Pierre Lafont Brokerage (clone of an EEA authorised firm)

Address: St Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames ST, Billingsgate, London, EC3R 6HE or Berkeley Square House, London, W1J 6DD
Telephone: 02080573306, 02080575006
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.pierrelafont-brokerage.com, www.pierrelafontbrokerage.com, www.lafont-brokerage.com

Ledbury Plc (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Address: Broadgate Tower, 201 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3AB, United Kingdom
40 Wall Street, New York, NY, 10005, USA
Assenedesteenweg, 126 101, Zelzate, 9060, Belgium
Telephone: +44 203 917 4307
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://ledburyplc.com/

Savone Pierre Brokerage (clone of EEA authorised firm)

Address: 21 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 9AH
Telephone: 02039180772
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.savonepierrebrokerage.com

CryptoGM

Address: 3 Cavendish Row, Dublin, Ireland
Telephone: +353768887776
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cryptogm.com

D£bt Solutions / Debt Solutions

Telephone: 02037694822
Website: www.debt-solutions.org.uk
Twitter: @ukdebtsolution

Universal Leasing Limited (clone of FCA authorised firm)

Telephone: +442032871315
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://univll.co.uk/; www.universal-leasingltd.co.uk

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below:

