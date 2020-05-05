Platinum Forex Signals, Quantom Capital and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Platinum Forex Signals, Quantom Capital a trading style of Protiviti International Limited, Wyelands Bank, BOIB Finance Investment Management, London Fixed Bonds, Cryptozone24, Pierre Lafont Brokerage, Ledbury Plc, Savone Pierre Brokerage, CryptoGM, D£bt Solutions / Debt Solutions and Universal Leasing Limited.