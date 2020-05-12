Redwood ESF, Investment Search and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Redwood ESF, Investment Search, British Bonds, UK Bonds Group, Excellent-Bonds.com, My Scam Adviser / MyScamAdviser, Allianz Global Investors, Infinitrade, Blix Group, My MarketUK, Goldman Banc, Brewin Dolphin, Rathbone Trust Capital and Acorn Property Group / RST South West Investments Limited.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
Redwood ESF (Clone of authorised firm)
Address: Heron Tower, 110 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N4AY
Telephone: 0203 925 2433
Email: [email protected] , [email protected]
Website: www.redwoodesf.com , www.redwood-esf.com
Investment Search
Address: Weatherill House Business Centre ,23 Whitestone way, Croydon, CR0 4WF
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.investment-search.co.uk
British Bonds
Address: 57 Stamford Street, Bishop’s, London, SE1 9NN
Telephone: 0203 582 4649
Website: www.british-bonds.co.uk, http://britishbonds.uk
UK Bonds Group
Address: 1 Hanover Street, Mayfair, W1S 1YZ
Telephone: +44 208 089 6529
Website: www.ukbondsgroup.co.uk
Excellent-Bonds.com
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, EC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 435 7865
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.excellent-bonds.com
My Scam Adviser / MyScamAdviser
Address: Ben Gurion, 38 Rabat Gan, Israel
Telephone: 02080895057; 02080890059; 972773613891; 972772234831
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.myscamadviser.com
Allianz Global Investors (clone of EEA authorised firm)
Telephone: 020 7048 2421
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Firm Name: Allianz Global Investors GmbH
Firm Reference Number: 419431
Address: 199 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3TY
Telephone: 02078599000
Email: 02078599000
Website: https://uk.allianzgi.com/
Infinitrade
Address: 10 Hadjut sider ap 18 Sofia City R.A Sofia 1309 Bulgaria
Telephone: +359-249-63342, +359-244-86389, +359-249-29371, +44 203 807 6223, +44 772 372 8064, +44 794 029 9116, +44 796 110 0809
Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.infinitrade.com
Blix Group
Address: Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Roosikrantsi tn 2-704K, 10119, Estonia
Telephone: +44 2038689158, +41 445083056, 02038851719
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.blix-group.com
My MarketUK
Address: 75 Park Place, 8th floor, New York, NY
60 Raffles Place, 16-05 Singapore Land Tower
Telephone: +44 208 089 1650
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://mymarketuk.com
Goldman Banc
Address: Suite 305, Griffith Corporate Centre P.O. Box 1510, Beachmont Kingstown St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Telephone: +(44)2033188243
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: https://goldmanbanc.com
Brewin Dolphin (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: 0203 966 1359; 0203 290 2891; 0203 966 4563
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Rathbone Trust Capital (Clone of authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 03333034768; +44 07451227605
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Acorn Property Group / RST South West Investments Limited
Address: 2nd Floor Regis House, 45 King William Street, London, EC4R 9AN
1 Frederick Place, London, N8 8AF
Telephone: 020 8341 2222
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.acornpropertygroup.org
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
