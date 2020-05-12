Redwood ESF, Investment Search and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies Redwood ESF, Investment Search, British Bonds, UK Bonds Group, Excellent-Bonds.com, My Scam Adviser / MyScamAdviser, Allianz Global Investors, Infinitrade, Blix Group, My MarketUK, Goldman Banc, Brewin Dolphin, Rathbone Trust Capital and Acorn Property Group / RST South West Investments Limited.