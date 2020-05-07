GigaFX, The Profit Prince and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.
The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies GigaFX, The Profit Prince, isa-search.co, La Talento LTD /Talento Trading LTD, JTTRADER, EU Traders Monitoring Team, Britannia Credit Union, ECM-UK LTD, Southgate & Culham Investments, Go Compare the Bond Market, Cromwell Investment Services, Numisbitbond, Alreford DAC, Cash Loans 4 u, Heron Wealth Management and Alliance Venture Management.
According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:
GigaFX
Telephone: +44 1223790268; +61 386447406
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://gigafx.com
The Profit Prince
Instagram: @noahmuni
Facebook: The Profit Prince (Group)
Website: www.theprofitprince.com
isa-search.co
Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ
Telephone: 0203 435 7865
Website: http://www.isa-search.co/
Email: [email protected]
La Talento LTD /Talento Trading LTD
Email: [email protected]
Website: Talentotrading.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Talento-Trading-100539414751952/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tomaadelin / Instagram account: @tomaadelin
JTTRADER (Clone of authorised firm)
Address: 140 E 45th St, New York, NY 10017, United States; 100 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON M5H 1S3, Canada
Telephone: +44 203 9361718 , +44 7418352107, +442080893587, +61 385184950, +61 388205098, +31 858887335, +41 315282349, +46 844686991, +16139279478
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.jttrader.com/
EU Traders Monitoring Team (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Email: [email protected]
Firm Name: Allay Claims Ltd
Firm Reference Number: 838865
Address: Generator Studios, Trafalgar Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear NE1 2LA
Telephone: 01914620000
Website: www.allay.co.uk
Britannia Credit Union (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 5 temple Quay, Temple Back E, Bristol, BS1 6DZ
Telephone: 0117 911 5988, 0800 015 0026, 0800 066 2436
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: www.britanniacu.co.uk
ECM-UK LTD (clone of previous EEA authorised firm)
Address: 130 Old Street, London, EC1V 9BD
Telephone: 020 8124 7760, 0203 923 7510
Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Website: www.uk-ecm.com
Southgate & Culham Investments (clone of Appointed Representative firm)
Address: 14th Floor, 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5LQ
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.sc-invests.com
Go Compare the Bond Market / www.gocomparethebonds.com (Clone of FCA Authorised firm)
Website: www.gocomparethebonds.com
Firm Name: gocompare.com Limited
Firm Reference Number: 465053
Address: Imperial House, Imperial Way, Newport, Gwent NP10 8UH
Telephone: 01633654060
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.gocompare.com
Cromwell Investment Services / Cromwell Capital Ventures UK (clone of FCA authorised firm and UK registered company)
Telephone: +44 20 328 7 9810
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://cromwellcapital.co.uk/
Numisbitbond (clone of FCA authorised firm)
Telephone: +44 (0) 207 043 1944
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://numisbitbond.com
Alreford DAC (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 415 Aldford Street, Mayfair, London W1K 2AG
Telephone: 0800 862 0973
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.alreforddac.com
Cash Loans 4 u (Clone of FCA authorised firm)
Address: 355 Aviator Way, Manchester, M22 5TG
Telephone: 0161 8500 797; 0161 4646 036
Email: [email protected]; [email protected]
Website: https://cashloans4u.co.uk/
Heron Wealth Management (clone of FCA authorised firms)
Address: 30 St Mary Axe, London, EC3A 8EP
Telephone: 020 8124 0228
Email: [email protected]
Website: heronwm.com
Alliance Venture Management (Clone of an EEA authorised firm)
Address: 21 Lombard Street, London, EC3V 9AH
Telephone: 0203 514 1110, 02035143313 and 0205143308
Email: [email protected] and [email protected]
Website: www.alliance-vm.com
Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.
Other recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: