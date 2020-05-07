GigaFX, The Profit Prince and others added to FCA warning list

UK watchdog FCA has put out the details of several new unregulated companies, as well as few clone firms.

The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are the companies GigaFX, The Profit Prince, isa-search.co, La Talento LTD /Talento Trading LTD, JTTRADER, EU Traders Monitoring Team, Britannia Credit Union, ECM-UK LTD, Southgate & Culham Investments, Go Compare the Bond Market, Cromwell Investment Services, Numisbitbond, Alreford DAC, Cash Loans 4 u, Heron Wealth Management and Alliance Venture Management.